Vietnam’s steel imports up 11.8 percent in October from September

Wednesday, 16 November 2022 11:19:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 831,096 mt, up 11.8 percent compared to September, while its scrap imports declined by eight percent month on month to 302,604 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first 10 months this year, Vietnam’s steel imports decreased by 8.4 percent year on year to 9.76 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 3.71 million mt in the given period, falling by 30.2 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country

October (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January- October (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

Japan

166,553

+34.8

1,181,006

-39.2

Australia

29,794

+34.9

279,940

-33.8

Hong Kong

26,029

-13.0

345,020

-13.6

US

22,297

-66.8

777,889

-46.6

Vietnam’s main steel import sources

Country

October (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January- October (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

China

315,809

+41.5

4,306,453

-6.0

Japan

146,555

+50.4

1,527,433

-0.8

India

126,327

+8.3

834,207

-38.6

Taiwan

89,794

-23.2

950,807

+4.2

Indonesia

68,431

+57.1

460,163

+118.7

South Korea

62,790

-43.4

1,084,572

-12.4

