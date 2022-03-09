﻿
English
Vietnam’s steel imports fall in Feb from Jan, scrap imports rise

Wednesday, 09 March 2022 16:02:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 894,698 mt, down 12.2 percent compared to January, while its scrap imports increased by 92.3 percent month on month to 340,258 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first two months this year, Vietnam’s steel imports decreased by 14.7 percent year on year to 1.91 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 516,240 mt in the given period, falling by 34.6 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country

February (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-February (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

Japan

126,963

-43.2

154,234

-61.5

US

76,930

169.7

122,514

14.7

Australia

31,403

18.9

36,776

-49.2

Vietnam’s main steel import sources

Country

February (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-February (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

China

309,440

-46.6

638,400

-41.4

Russia

132,636

80.7

252,753

25.4

Japan

123,662

-9.8

280,221

-8.7

India

94,294

201.7

156,124

29.4

South Korea

90,212

-16.0

226,900

-13.3

Taiwan

65,005

-15.9

193,225

1.5

