Monday, 29 April 2024 15:09:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Construction has announced that it has once again extended the ban on scrap exports for another six months.

Accordingly, the restriction will apply to waste, copper, aluminum and lead scraps. In addition, ferrous scrap exports by road and sea have been banned.

By these restrictions, Kazakhstan aims to support local producers who are experiencing a shortage of scrap supply.