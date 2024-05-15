Voestalpine to recycle old scrap for steel grades used in auto sector

Wednesday, 15 May 2024 11:59:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine has announced that it will collaborate with German automotive producer Mercedes-Benz and German-based TSR Recycling to develop a project to recycle post-consumer scrap (old scrap) into high-quality scrap (new scrap) for use in producing high-quality steel grades for the automotive industry.

The company stated that the increasing demand for recycled materials as a result of the green transition of the European steel industry cannot be fully covered by new scrap. Therefore, it will be necessary in future to increasingly utilize old scrap.

Meanwhile, in accordance with Voestalpine’s greentec steel plan, the company is replacing two blast furnaces, one each in Linz and Donawitz, with electric arc furnaces starting in 2027.