﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Voestalpine to recycle old scrap for steel grades used in auto sector

Wednesday, 15 May 2024 11:59:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine has announced that it will collaborate with German automotive producer Mercedes-Benz and German-based TSR Recycling to develop a project to recycle post-consumer scrap (old scrap) into high-quality scrap (new scrap) for use in producing high-quality steel grades for the automotive industry.

The company stated that the increasing demand for recycled materials as a result of the green transition of the European steel industry cannot be fully covered by new scrap. Therefore, it will be necessary in future to increasingly utilize old scrap.

Meanwhile, in accordance with Voestalpine’s greentec steel plan, the company is replacing two blast furnaces, one each in Linz and Donawitz, with electric arc furnaces starting in 2027.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Austria European Union Steelmaking Voestalpine 

Similar articles

Import scrap prices in India relatively stable amid moderate trade activity

15 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese scrap market corrected down slightly in line with sentiments in steel

15 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

UNESID: Spanish steel output increases by 3.5 percent in March from February

15 May | Steel News

Is Turkey ready to accept higher deep sea scrap prices?

14 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Assofermet: Scrap market stable in April, both in Italy and internationally

13 May | Steel News

Containerized HMS I/II scrap prices in Los Angeles steady week on week

11 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

New York P&S containerized scrap prices rise for May

11 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

May HMS I/II 80:20 containerized scrap prices rise in New York

11 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Containerized 5-foot P&S scrap prices settle steady for May in Los Angeles

11 May | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global View on Scrap: Turkish market softens amid mills’ reluctance, mixed sentiments in Asia

10 May | Scrap & Raw Materials