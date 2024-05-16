﻿
English
Taiwan’s scrap imports down 5.2 percent in January-April

Thursday, 16 May 2024 11:44:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Taiwan’s total imports of ferrous scrap decreased by 5.2 percent year on year to 1,046,468 mt in the January-April period of this year, according to the official customs statistics.

In the first four months of the year, the US was the main supplier of scrap to Taiwan, exporting 448,732 mt to this destination in the given period, up by 10.1 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, scrap exports from Japan to Taiwan totaled 218,103 mt in the given period, down 23.9 percent year on year.

In April alone, Taiwan’s scrap imports amounted to 276,841 mt, down by 11.0 percent year on year and up by 1.5 percent month on month.


