Turkish scrap imports up 7.8 percent in January-March

Thursday, 02 May 2024 14:18:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Turkey's scrap import volume fell by 21.5 percent year on year and went up by 13.0 percent month on month to 1.84 million metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $822.98 million, down 17.6 percent year on year and up 13.7 percent month on month.

In the January-March period, Turkey's scrap imports amounted to 5.31 million mt, up 7.8 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 15.1 percent to $1.99 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 1 million mt of scrap from the US, up 5.2 percent year on year, with the US ranking as Turkey's leading scrap import source, ahead of the Netherlands which supplied 803,756 mt in the given period, up 45.0 year on year and the UK which supplied 576,724 mt of scrap, up 18.1 percent year on year.

Turkey's top 10 scrap import sources in the January-March period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-March 2023 January-March 2024 Y-o-y change (%) March 2023 March 2024 Y-o-y change (%) US 958,925 1,009,108 5.2 432,516 471,914 9.1 Netherlands 554,413 803,756 45.0 257,919 220,469 -14.5 UK 488,343 576,724 18.1 311,666 278,765 -10.6 Belgium 508,751 441,315 -13.3 294,735 39,962 -86.4 Lithuania 216,721 288,965 33.3 99,083 45,897 -53.7 Denmark 213,988 286,033 33.7 147,343 143,643 -2.5 Romania 284,699 233,850 -17.9 91,580 56,291 -38.5 Germany 167,965 185,079 10.2 80,893 75,413 -6.8 France 160,896 159,889 -0.6 91,505 20,129 -78.0 Italy 102,294 147,833 44.5 34,808 53,060 52.4

