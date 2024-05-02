Turkish scrap imports up 7.8 percent in January-March

In March this year, Turkey's scrap import volume fell by 21.5 percent year on year and went up by 13.0 percent month on month to 1.84 million metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $822.98 million, down 17.6 percent year on year and up 13.7 percent month on month.
In the January-March period, Turkey's scrap imports amounted to 5.31 million mt, up 7.8 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 15.1 percent to $1.99 billion, both year on year.
In the given period, Turkey imported 1 million mt of scrap from the US, up 5.2 percent year on year, with the US ranking as Turkey's leading scrap import source, ahead of the Netherlands which supplied 803,756 mt in the given period, up 45.0 year on year and the UK which supplied 576,724 mt of scrap, up 18.1 percent year on year.
Turkey's top 10 scrap import sources in the January-March period are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-March 2023
|
January-March 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
March 2023
|
March 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
US
|
958,925
|
1,009,108
|
5.2
|
432,516
|
471,914
|
9.1
|
Netherlands
|
554,413
|
803,756
|
45.0
|
257,919
|
220,469
|
-14.5
|
UK
|
488,343
|
576,724
|
18.1
|
311,666
|
278,765
|
-10.6
|
Belgium
|
508,751
|
441,315
|
-13.3
|
294,735
|
39,962
|
-86.4
|
Lithuania
|
216,721
|
288,965
|
33.3
|
99,083
|
45,897
|
-53.7
|
Denmark
|
213,988
|
286,033
|
33.7
|
147,343
|
143,643
|
-2.5
|
Romania
|
284,699
|
233,850
|
-17.9
|
91,580
|
56,291
|
-38.5
|
Germany
|
167,965
|
185,079
|
10.2
|
80,893
|
75,413
|
-6.8
|
France
|
160,896
|
159,889
|
-0.6
|
91,505
|
20,129
|
-78.0
|
Italy
|
102,294
|
147,833
|
44.5
|
34,808
|
53,060
|
52.4
Turkey's main scrap import sources on country basis in the January-March period this year are presented below: