Turkish scrap imports up 7.8 percent in January-March

Thursday, 02 May 2024 14:18:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, Turkey's scrap import volume fell by 21.5 percent year on year and went up by 13.0 percent month on month to 1.84 million metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $822.98 million, down 17.6 percent year on year and up 13.7 percent month on month.

In the January-March period, Turkey's scrap imports amounted to 5.31 million mt, up 7.8 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 15.1 percent to $1.99 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 1 million mt of scrap from the US, up 5.2 percent year on year, with the US ranking as Turkey's leading scrap import source, ahead of the Netherlands which supplied 803,756 mt in the given period, up 45.0 year on year and the UK which supplied 576,724 mt of scrap, up 18.1 percent year on year.

Turkey's top 10 scrap import sources in the January-March period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-March 2023

January-March 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

March 2023

March 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

US

958,925

1,009,108

5.2

432,516

471,914

9.1

Netherlands

554,413

803,756

45.0

257,919

220,469

-14.5

UK

488,343

576,724

18.1

311,666

278,765

-10.6

Belgium

508,751

441,315

-13.3

294,735

39,962

-86.4

Lithuania

216,721

288,965

33.3

99,083

45,897

-53.7

Denmark

213,988

286,033

33.7

147,343

143,643

-2.5

Romania

284,699

233,850

-17.9

91,580

56,291

-38.5

Germany

167,965

185,079

10.2

80,893

75,413

-6.8

France

160,896

159,889

-0.6

91,505

20,129

-78.0

Italy

102,294

147,833

44.5

34,808

53,060

52.4

Turkey's main scrap import sources on country basis in the January-March period this year are presented below:


