Vietnam’s steel imports down 1.7 percent in December from November

Monday, 16 January 2023 10:59:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 946,716 mt, down 1.7 percent compared to November, while its scrap imports declined by 17.9 percent month on month to 206,380 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the full year, Vietnam’s steel imports decreased by 5.6 percent year on year to 11.68 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 4.16 million mt in the given period, falling by 34.2 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country December (mt) Y-o-y change (%) 2022 (mt) Y-o-y change (%) Japan 70,298 -51.4 1,308,219 -41.9 Australia 32,106 -73.6 313,898 -43.2 US 30,248 -81.1 891,430 -47.7 Hong Kong 30,090 -25.9 412,147 -18.2

Vietnam’s main steel import sources