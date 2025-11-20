Recycling Europe rejects scrap leakage claims, urges evidence-based EU policy

Recycling Europe, formerly known as the European Recycling Industries' Confederation (EuRIC), has pushed back against suggestions of “scrap leakage” from the European Union, stating that existing EU monitoring data shows no evidence to support such claims. The response comes after Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič announced preparatory work on a trade measure targeting alleged leakage, expected to be adopted by spring 2026.

Leakage claims lack evidence

According to the organization, the policy decisions must reflect verified data rather than political narratives, particularly when potential trade measures could reshape market dynamics.

The group stresses that the recycling industry, comprised of thousands of SMEs alongside larger companies, forms a structural cornerstone for circularity, decarbonisation, resource autonomy and material security in Europe.

A strategic sector for EU’s green transition

Recycling Europe welcomed Šefčovič’s recognition of the sector’s strategic importance. The organization notes that the EU’s ability to meet its decarbonisation goals depends on a healthy, competitive recycling industry supported by stable domestic demand, and viable outlets for surplus recycled materials.

Without these conditions, the group warns that Europe risks weakening one of the most effective tools for reducing emissions and preserving resources.

Call for data-based policymaking

Recycling Europe emphasized that it intends to participate fully and equally in the upcoming consultation process. It reiterated that any future regulation should be evidence-based, proportionate and balanced across the value chain to avoid advantaging one segment of the industry at the expense of another.