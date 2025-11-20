 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Recycling...

Recycling Europe rejects scrap leakage claims, urges evidence-based EU policy

Thursday, 20 November 2025 11:47:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Recycling Europe, formerly known as the European Recycling Industries' Confederation (EuRIC), has pushed back against suggestions of “scrap leakage” from the European Union, stating that existing EU monitoring data shows no evidence to support such claims. The response comes after Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič announced preparatory work on a trade measure targeting alleged leakage, expected to be adopted by spring 2026.

Leakage claims lack evidence

According to the organization, the policy decisions must reflect verified data rather than political narratives, particularly when potential trade measures could reshape market dynamics.

The group stresses that the recycling industry, comprised of thousands of SMEs alongside larger companies, forms a structural cornerstone for circularity, decarbonisation, resource autonomy and material security in Europe.

A strategic sector for EU’s green transition

Recycling Europe welcomed Šefčovič’s recognition of the sector’s strategic importance. The organization notes that the EU’s ability to meet its decarbonisation goals depends on a healthy, competitive recycling industry supported by stable domestic demand, and viable outlets for surplus recycled materials.

Without these conditions, the group warns that Europe risks weakening one of the most effective tools for reducing emissions and preserving resources.

Call for data-based policymaking

Recycling Europe emphasized that it intends to participate fully and equally in the upcoming consultation process. It reiterated that any future regulation should be evidence-based, proportionate and balanced across the value chain to avoid advantaging one segment of the industry at the expense of another.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat European Union Decarbonization Opinion 

Similar articles

Carbon and stainless scrap prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 47, 2025

20 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Stable prices in local Italian scrap market amid rising worries for next year

20 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Tokyo Steel hikes local scrap purchase prices, dollar-based prices soften

20 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local German scrap prices stable overall, with some upward corrections

20 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Pakistan’s import scrap prices stable or slightly soft amid weak demand

20 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Pakistan’s scrap imports up 4.2% in October 2025 from September

19 Nov | Steel News

Import scrap offer prices in India soften, but lower bids and preference for local sourcing keep trade silent

19 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese scrap prices range-bound, negative outlook persists

19 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey buys another ex-US scrap cargo at stable price

18 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

Tenaris acquires Beaver Falls scrap yard to boost US steel operations

17 Nov | Steel News

Marketplace Offers

Scrap
Stainless Steel Scrap
MNM INDUSTRIAL
View Offer
Scrap
Ferrous
AHMAD ALI HUSSEIN KHALIFEH SONS. CO.
View Offer
Scrap
Non Ferrous Scrap
AHMAD ALI HUSSEIN KHALIFEH SONS. CO.
View Offer