Tenaris acquires Beaver Falls scrap yard to boost US steel operations

Luxembourg-based steel tube producer Tenaris has announced that it has expanded its US production footprint with the acquisition of the Beaver Falls scrap processing yard in Pennsylvania.

Through its subsidiary Steel Recycling Services, Tenaris purchased the 39-acre scrap yard from SA Recycling. The site is located directly beside Tenaris’ steelmaking facility in Koppel, Pennsylvania, giving the company immediate access to a key raw material stream.

A strategic move to optimize US production

By integrating scrap collection and processing with its existing steel operations, Tenaris aims to streamline raw material flows and reinforce its domestic manufacturing capabilities.

Although ownership has been transferred, SA Recycling will continue operating the yard until early 2026 under a transition agreement.