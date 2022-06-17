﻿
English
Vietnam’s steel and scrap imports rise in May from Apr, steel exports fall

Friday, 17 June 2022 12:27:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In May this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1.28 million mt, up 33.1 percent compared to April, while its scrap imports increased by 34.4 percent month on month to 625,966 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first five months this year, Vietnam’s steel imports decreased by 12.1 percent year on year to 5.25 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 1.97 million mt in the given period, falling by 27.8 percent year on year.

In May this year, Vietnam’s steel exports amounted to 742,768 mt, down 23.6 percent compared to April, while in the January-May period this year, Vietnam’s steel exports decreased by 17.8 percent year on year to 3.98 million mt.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Viet Nam Southeast Asia Imp/exp Statistics 

