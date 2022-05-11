Vietnam’s steel imports fall in Apr from Mar, scrap imports rise

Wednesday, 11 May 2022 14:08:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 961,310 mt, down 12.6 percent compared to March, while its scrap imports increased by 23.7 percent month on month to 465,694 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first four months this year, Vietnam’s steel imports decreased by 20.9 percent year on year to 3.97 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 1.35 million mt in the given period, falling by 33.3 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country April (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-April (mt) Y-o-y change (%) Japan 162,462 -42.4 412,646 -53.9 US 84,043 -42.2 265,159 -35.9 Hong Kong 51,487 14.9 150,515 -14.7

Vietnam’s main steel import sources