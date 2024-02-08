SEAISI: Scrap demand in ASEAN-6 decreases by 4.6% in 2022

Thursday, 08 February 2024 14:36:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The South East Asia Iron and Steel Institute (SEAISI) has stated that scrap demand in ASEAN-6 countries in 2022 declined by 4.6 percent year on year to 39 million mt, while scrap supply in the region during the year was estimated at 32.9 million mt.

Looking at the different countries, in 2022, scrap demand in Indonesia increased by two percent year on year to 16.7 million mt, while its scrap production surged by four percent to 15.5 million mt. The country’s scrap imports totaled 1.2 million mt in 2022, decreasing by 300,000 mt compared to 2021, while its scrap exports came to 42,000 mt, down by 25 percent year on year.

In the given year, Malaysia’s scrap demand remained at 4.8 million mt, the same as in 2021, while its scrap production rose by 24 percent year on year to 4.4 million mt. The country’s scrap imports dropped by one million mt to 503,000 mt. Thailand’s scrap demand decreased by 2.6 percent to 5.8 million mt in 2022, while it produced 4.5 million mt of scrap, down by 4.3 percent year on year. The country imported 1.67 million mt of scrap in 2022.

Scrap production in the Philippines in 2022 amounted to 1.8 million mt in 2022. The country used to be one of major scrap supply sources in the region with an average export volume at 500,000 mt every year. However, its scrap exports fell significantly in the last two years (2021 and 2022) due to higher domestic steel production. In addition, its scrap imports increased by 209 percent year on year to 104,000 mt in 2022.

In 2022, Singapore’s scrap demand declined by 3.6 percent year on year to 608,000 mt, while its scrap production declined by 2.3 percent to 1.17 million mt. In the given year, the country’s scrap imports rose by 34 percent to 160,000 mt, while its scrap exports totaled 721,000 mt, up by 5.3 percent year on year.

Vietnam produced 5.4 million mt of scrap in 2022, while scrap demand in the country totaled 9.3 million mt, down by 18 percent year on year. The country’s scrap imports and exports totaled 3.95 million mt and 88,000 mt, respectively, in 2022.