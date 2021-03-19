Vietnam’s steel and scrap imports decrease in Feb from Jan

Friday, 19 March 2021 15:33:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1.03 million mt, down 16.1 percent compared to January, while its scrap imports decreased by eight percent month on month to 380,001 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first two months this year, Vietnam’s steel imports increased by 13.5 percent year on year to 2.25 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 789,916 mt in the given period, falling by 11.3 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country February (mt) Y-o-y change (%) January-February (mt) Y-o-y change (%) Japan 223,544 -36.9 400,719 -19.5 US 28,520 -60.9 106,763 -16 Australia 26,399 167.2 72,467 95.2

Vietnam’s main steel import sources