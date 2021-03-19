﻿
Vietnam’s steel and scrap imports decrease in Feb from Jan

Friday, 19 March 2021 15:33:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1.03 million mt, down 16.1 percent compared to January, while its scrap imports decreased by eight percent month on month to 380,001 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the first two months this year, Vietnam’s steel imports increased by 13.5 percent year on year to 2.25 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 789,916 mt in the given period, falling by 11.3 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country

February (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-February (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

Japan

223,544

-36.9

400,719

-19.5

US

28,520

-60.9

106,763

-16

Australia

26,399

167.2

72,467

95.2

 Vietnam’s main steel import sources

Country

February (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

January-February (mt)

Y-o-y change (%)

India

31,246

-66.6

120,607

-61.3

Japan

137,111

-36.3

307,139

-23.2

South Korea

107,392

-37.2

261,791

-11.3

China

579,588

141.5

1,089,442

164.2

Taiwan

77,310

-53.3

190,249

41.2

Russia

73,400

-0.4

201,486

162.2

