Vietnam’s steel and scrap imports decrease in August from July

Friday, 25 September 2020 17:00:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1.19 million mt, down 17.8 percent compared to July, while its scrap imports increased by 30.9 percent month on month to 683,340 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the January-August period this year, Vietnam’s steel imports dropped by 3.1 percent year on year to 9.35 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 3.81 million mt in the given period, rising by 8.1 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country August (mt) Yearly change % January-August (mt) Yearly change % Japan 319,569 35,8 2,100,099 61,8 US 148,907 -22,2 575,231 -21,1 Australia 51,434 339,7 211,372 -41 Hong Kong 39,035 63,6 287,472 26,8

Vietnam’s main steel import sources