Vietnam’s steel and scrap imports decrease in August from July

Friday, 25 September 2020 17:00:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Vietnam’s steel imports amounted to 1.19 million mt, down 17.8 percent compared to July, while its scrap imports increased by 30.9 percent month on month to 683,340 mt, according to the data published by Vietnam’s General Department of Customs.

In the January-August period this year, Vietnam’s steel imports dropped by 3.1 percent year on year to 9.35 million mt, while its scrap import shipments amounted to 3.81 million mt in the given period, rising by 8.1 percent year on year.

Vietnam’s main scrap import sources

Country

August (mt)

Yearly change %

January-August (mt)

Yearly change %

Japan

319,569

35,8

2,100,099

61,8

US

148,907

-22,2

575,231

-21,1

Australia

51,434

339,7

211,372

-41

Hong Kong

39,035

63,6

287,472

26,8

 Vietnam’s main steel import sources

Country

August (mt)

Yearly change %

January-August (mt)

Yearly change %

India

359,118

52.7

1,914,221

99.9

Japan

287,782

108.4

1,736,645

26.9

South Korea

170,714

23

1,160,917

2.6

China

161,460

-61.1

2,638,576

-31.9

Taiwan

105,567

-40.1

1,100,620

-0.8

Russia

45,412

-34.2

311,091

4.92

