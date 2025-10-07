Vehicle production in Argentina declines on yearly basis on September

According to the sector association, ADEFA, Argentina manufactured 47,108 units (cars and light commercial vehicles) in September, against 44,545 units in August.

Exports increased by 3.6 percent to 26,429 units, while domestic sales increased by 4.8 percent to 54,267 units.



When compared to September 2024, production declined by 5.0 percent, exports declined by 17.2 percent, and domestic sales increased by 22.0 percent.



Martin Zuppi, president of ADEFA, states that the sector continues to maintain a positive balance for the year, with both production and domestic sales showing improvement compared to 2024. However, exports continue to face challenges in increasing volumes and accessing new markets, which remains a key strategic issue for an industry characterized by its fundamental export profile.



During the first nine months of 2025, when compared to the same period of 2024, production increased by 4.6 percent to 379,243 units, exports declined by 9.1 percent to 199,811 units and domestic sales increased by 63.6 percent to 455,220 units, the latter including imported vehicles.

