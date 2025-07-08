Brazilian automotive production declines in June

According to Anfavea, automotive production in Brazil reached 200,800 units in June, representing a decrease of 6.5 percent compared to May.

Domestic sales declined by 5.7 percent to 212,900 units, while exports experienced a decline of 1.7 percent, reaching 50,700 units.

When compared to June 2024, production in June 2025 saw a decline of 4.9 percent, domestic sales declined by 0.6 percent, and exports rose by 75.0 percent.

Igor Calvet, the President of Anfavea, complained that the competition from imports, in the case of light vehicles, is already affecting the rate of domestic production.

He mentioned that during the first half of 2025, the sale of light vehicles declined in the domestic market by 10 percent from the same period of 2024, while models from China represented 6 percent of the domestic sales, adding that there is a stock of 110,000 Chinese vehicles currently in Brazil.

Under the same comparative basis, exports increased by 59.8 percent to 254,100 units, an increase that Calvet ascribes to a poor basis of comparison in 2024, coupled to a surprising recovery of the Argentine market, destination of 60 percent of the Brazilian exports during that period.