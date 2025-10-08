Brazilian automotive production declines in September

According to Anfavea, automotive production in Brazil reached 243,400 units in September against 247,000 units in August.

Domestic sales increased by 7.9 percent to 243,200 units, while exports declined by 8.0 percent reaching a total of 52,500 units.

When compared to September 2024, production in August 2025 saw a decline of 1.5 percent, domestic sales increased by 2.9 percent, and exports rose by 26.2 percent.

Forecasts by Anfavea continue to indicate an increase in production by 7.8 percent to 2.749 million units from 2024 to 2025, but expectations for domestic sales now point to 2.765 units and exports reaching 552,000 units, against previous forecasts of 2.653 million units and 428,000 units, respectively.