﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazil’s motor vehicle output down 27.4 percent in January

Friday, 11 February 2022 11:24:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Brazil’s motor vehicle output (excluding agricultural vehicles) in January this year decreased by 31.1 percent from the previous month and fell by 27.4 percent year on year to 145,417 units, according to the Brazilian Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Association (Anfavea).

New motor vehicle registrations (excluding agricultural vehicles) in Brazil totaled 126,518 units in January this year, decreasing by 38.9 percent when compared to December and decreasing by 26.1 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s motor vehicle exports in January (excluding agricultural vehicles) totaled 27,638 units, decreasing by 33.5 percent compared to the previous month and up by 6.6 percent year on year.


Tags: automotive  Brazil  South America  production  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

07 Feb

EUROFER: EU auto output to rebound by 10.3% in 2022, 6% in 2023
07 Feb

Japanese auto output down 2.4 percent in January-November
04 Feb

Argentina’s auto output down 53.2 percent in January from December
27 Jan

Anglo American’s iron ore output up three percent in 2021
17 Jan

Japanese auto output down 2.3 percent in January-October