Brazil’s motor vehicle output down 27.4 percent in January

Brazil’s motor vehicle output (excluding agricultural vehicles) in January this year decreased by 31.1 percent from the previous month and fell by 27.4 percent year on year to 145,417 units, according to the Brazilian Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Association (Anfavea).

New motor vehicle registrations (excluding agricultural vehicles) in Brazil totaled 126,518 units in January this year, decreasing by 38.9 percent when compared to December and decreasing by 26.1 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s motor vehicle exports in January (excluding agricultural vehicles) totaled 27,638 units, decreasing by 33.5 percent compared to the previous month and up by 6.6 percent year on year.