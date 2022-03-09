﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazil’s motor vehicle output down 21.7 percent in January-February

Wednesday, 09 March 2022 16:58:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Brazil’s motor vehicle output (excluding agricultural vehicles) in February this year increased by 14.1 percent from the previous month and fell by 15.8 percent year on year to 165,935 units, according to the Brazilian Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Association (Anfavea). Meanwhile, in the January-February period this year, the country’s motor vehicle output (excluding agricultural vehicles) decreased by 21.7 percent year on year to 311,352 units.

New motor vehicle registrations (excluding agricultural vehicles) in Brazil totaled 129,275 units in February this year, increasing by 2.2 percent when compared to January and decreasing by 22.8 percent year on year. In the January-February period, the country's new motor vehicle registrations (excluding agricultural vehicles) fell by 24.4 percent year on year to 255,793 units.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s motor vehicle exports in February (excluding agricultural vehicles) totaled 41,449 units, increasing by 49.6 percent compared to the previous month and up by 25.4 percent year on year. In the first two months of the current year, Brazil’s motor vehicle exports totaled 69,157 units, up by 17.3 percent year on year.


Tags: South America  Brazil  automotive  production  |  similar articles »

Most Recent Related Articles

07 Mar

Argentina’s auto output up 22.1 percent in Jan-Feb
16 Feb

Toyota cuts annual output forecast by 500,000 units
15 Feb

Turkish motor vehicle output down 14.7 percent in January
14 Feb

Vale’s iron ore and coal output rise in 2021
11 Feb

Brazil’s motor vehicle output down 27.4 percent in January