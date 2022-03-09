Brazil’s motor vehicle output down 21.7 percent in January-February

Wednesday, 09 March 2022 16:58:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Brazil’s motor vehicle output (excluding agricultural vehicles) in February this year increased by 14.1 percent from the previous month and fell by 15.8 percent year on year to 165,935 units, according to the Brazilian Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Association (Anfavea). Meanwhile, in the January-February period this year, the country’s motor vehicle output (excluding agricultural vehicles) decreased by 21.7 percent year on year to 311,352 units.

New motor vehicle registrations (excluding agricultural vehicles) in Brazil totaled 129,275 units in February this year, increasing by 2.2 percent when compared to January and decreasing by 22.8 percent year on year. In the January-February period, the country's new motor vehicle registrations (excluding agricultural vehicles) fell by 24.4 percent year on year to 255,793 units.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s motor vehicle exports in February (excluding agricultural vehicles) totaled 41,449 units, increasing by 49.6 percent compared to the previous month and up by 25.4 percent year on year. In the first two months of the current year, Brazil’s motor vehicle exports totaled 69,157 units, up by 17.3 percent year on year.