Brazil’s motor vehicle output up 11.6 percent in 2021

Monday, 10 January 2022 11:38:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Brazil’s motor vehicle output (excluding agricultural vehicles) in December last year increased by 2.5 percent from the previous month and rose by 0.8 percent year on year to 210,925 units, according to the Brazilian Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Association (Anfavea). Meanwhile, in the full year, the country’s motor vehicle output (excluding agricultural vehicles) increased by 11.6 percent year on year to 2,248,253 units.

New motor vehicle registrations (excluding agricultural vehicles) in Brazil totaled 207,053 units in December last year, increasing by 19.7 percent when compared to November and decreasing by 15.1 percent year on year. In 2021, the country’s new motor vehicle registrations (excluding agricultural vehicles) rose by three percent year on year to 2,119,851 units.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s motor vehicle exports in December (excluding agricultural vehicles) totaled 41,581 units, increasing by 48.4 percent compared to the previous month and up by 8.3 percent year on year. In the whole year, Brazil’s motor vehicle exports totaled 376,383 units, up by 16.0 percent year on year.