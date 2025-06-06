 |  Login 
Brazilian automotive production declines in May

Friday, 06 June 2025 20:17:30 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

According to Anfavea, automotive production in Brazil reached 214,700 units in May, representing a decrease of 5.9 percent compared to April.

However, domestic sales increased by 8.1 percent to 225,700 units, while exports experienced an increase of 11.3 percent, reaching 51,500 units. When compared to May 2024, production in May 2025 saw a rise of 28.8 percent, domestic sales increased by 16.2 percent, and exports rose by 92.6 percent.

Igor Calvet, the President of Anfavea, stated that despite the increases in exports and domestic sales, the production declined, due to the increased importation of vehicles.

Calvet added that while there is a healthy commercial exchange between Argentina and Brazil, competition from products originating from China poses challenges. He pointed out that such vehicles benefit from considerably lower taxes compared to those in other countries, leading to what he described as "a dangerous distortion in our market.”


Tags: Brazil South America Automotive Production 

