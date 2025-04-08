Brazilian automotive production declines in March

According to the sector association, Anfavea, automotive production in Brazil, including cars, trucks, and buses, reached 190,000 units in March, down from 217,400 units in February. On a comparative basis, domestic sales rose by 5.7 percent to 195,500 units, while exports declined by 19.0 percent to 38,900 units.

When compared to March 2024, production in March 2025 decreased by 2.9 percent, domestic sales saw an increase of 4.2 percent, and exports rose by 19.0 percent.

Marcio de Lima Leite, president of Anfavea, expressed concern that a significant portion of the increase in domestic sales consisted of imported vehicles, predominantly Chinese electrified units, which are currently exempt from import tariffs.

He suggested imposing a 35 percent import tariff on these vehicles, aligning it with the tariff for conventional vehicles.

It is noteworthy that the Brazilian steel industry remains one of the most protected against imports globally.

For 2025, Anfavea maintains its expectations, forecasting an increase in production by 7.8 percent to 2.749 million units, a rise in domestic sales by 6.3 percent to 2.802 million units, and a growth in exports by 7.4 percent to 428,000 units.