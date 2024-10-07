 |  Login 
Brazilian automotive production declines in September

Monday, 07 October 2024 23:56:07 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The automotive production (cars, trucks and buses) in Brazil has reached 230,000 units in September against 259,600 units in August, according to the sector association, Anfavea.

Under the same comparative basis, domestic sales declined by 0.4 percent to 236,300 units and exports increased by 8.9 percent to 41,600 units. 

When compared to September 2023, the production in September 2024 increased by 10.1 percent, domestic sales increased by 19.5 percent, and exports increased by 51.7 percent.

For the January-September period of 2024, the production increased from the same period in 2023 by 7.0 percent to 1.874 million units, domestic sales increased by 14.1 percent to 1.859 million units, and exports declined by 12.0 percent to 284,200 units.

ANFAVEA president, Marcos de Lima Leite, celebrated the fact that the third quarter of 2024 was closed with the highest volume of production since the third quarter of 2019, while domestic sales have reached pre-pandemic levels with 11,200 units per day sold in September.

Lima Leite also celebrated the first signs of recovery of the volume of exports after a performance in the first half of 2024 far lower than expectations. 

Lima Leite mentioned, for the total of 2024, expectations are maintained for the production increasing from 2023 by 4.9 percent to 2.440 million units, domestic sales increasing by 10.9 percent to 2.560 million units, and exports declining by 20.8 percent to 320,000 units.


