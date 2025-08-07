Brazilian automotive production increases in July

According to Anfavea, automotive production in Brazil reached 237,800 units in July compared to 200,800 units in June.

Domestic sales increased by 14.2 percent to 243,200 units, while exports experienced a decline of 5.8 percent, reaching 47,900 units.

When compared to July 2024, production in July 2025 saw a decline of 3.6 percent, domestic sales increased by 0.8 percent, and exports rose by 22.4 percent.

Due to factors such as elevated interest rates and increased US import tariffs, Anfavea revised its 2025 forecast and now projects exports to grow by 38.4 percent from 2024. The initial forecast announced in late 2024 was 7.5 percent, but this figure was adjusted in response to higher-than-expected demand from the Argentine market, which led to increased vehicle orders for units produced in Brazil.

Igor Calvet, Anfavea’s President, stated that the 2025 production forecast remains at 2.749 million units, with rising exports offsetting lower domestic sales.