Automotive production of November declined in Brazil

According to sector association Anfavea, automotive production in Brazil reached 219,100 units (cars, trucks and buses) in November, against 247,800 units in October.

Domestic sales declined by 8.5 percent to 238,600 units, while exports declined by 12.0 percent, reaching 35,700 units.

When compared to November 2024, production in November 2025 declined by 8.2 percent, domestic sales declined by 5.9 percent, and exports declined by 13.8 percent.

Considering the first eleven months of the year, production increased by 4.1 percent to 2.495 million units, domestic sales increased by 1.4 percent to 2.410 million units and exports increased by 37.9 percent to 510,100 units.

According to Anfavea president, Igor Calvet, although the sector maintains an accumulated production in 2025 4.1 percent higher than in 2024, such increase is far lower than expectations for the year. He expects an increase in sales in December, chiefly for cars and light commercial vehicles, while for heavy vehicles, such as buses and trucks, heavily affected by interest rates, it depends on “a closer look”, to return to normal levels of production.

This “closer look” was seen as support from financial authorities, as Brazil’s Central Bank keeps its base interest rate at 15 percent, resulting in a real rate above 10 percent, one of the highest worldwide.