Brazilian automotive production increases in February

The automotive production (cars, trucks and buses) in Brazil has reached 217,400 units in February against 175,500 units in January, according to the sector association, Anfavea.

On a comparative basis, domestic sales increased by 8.0 percent to 185,000 units and exports increased by 67.4 percent to 48,000 units.

When compared to February 2024, production in February 2025 increased by 14.6 percent, domestic sales increased by 11.9 percent, and exports increased by 56.4 percent.

According to Marcio de Lima Leite, president of Anfavea, the production in February is the highest for the month since 2019, adding that the high volume of exports reflects the resumption of sales to Argentina.

He complained the fact that a high level of imports, mainly of electric Chinese vehicles, is affecting the sales of the local production, suggesting that a 35 percent import tariff should be adopted, independently of country of origin and energy source.

For 2025, expectations by Anfavea are maintained, with production increasing from 2024 by 7.8 percent to 2.749 million units, domestic sales increasing by 6.3 percent to 2.802 million units, and exports increasing by 7.4 percent to 428,000 units.