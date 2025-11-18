Automotive production of October increased in Brazil

According to Anfavea, automotive production in Brazil reached 247,800 units (cars, trucks and buses), against 243,400 units in September.

Domestic sales increased by 7.2 percent to 260,700 units, while exports declined by 22.7percent, reaching 40,600 units.

When compared to October 2024, production in October 2025 saw a small decline, 0.5 percent, domestic sales declined by 1.6 percent, and exports declined by 6.8 percent.

Considering the first ten months of the year, production increased by 5.2 percent to 2.234 million units, domestic sales increased by 2.2 percent to 2.171 million units, and exports increased by 43.8 percent to 471,400 units.

With two months remaining in the year, Anfavea continues to project a 7.8 percent increase in total production for 2025 compared to 2024, reaching 2.749 million units. Domestic sales are expected to rise by 5.0 percent to 2.765 million units, while exports should grow by 38.4 percent to 552,000 units.

According to Igor Calvet, president of Anfavea, the automotive industry in Brazil remains affected by high interest rates, particularly in the trucks segment.

The Brazilian Central Bank maintains a 15 percent base interest rate, with a real rate over 10 percent (excluding inflation), which is among the highest globally.