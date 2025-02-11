Brazilian automotive production declines in January

The automotive production (cars, trucks and buses) in Brazil has reached 175,500 units in January against 190,100 units in December, according to the sector association, Anfavea.

On a comparative basis, domestic sales declined by 33.5 percent to 171,200 units and exports declined by 8.5 percent to 28,700 units.

When compared to January 2024, production in January 2025 increased by 15.1 percent, domestic sales increased by 6.0 percent, and exports increased by 52.3 percent.

According to Marcio de Lima Leite, president of Anfavea, despite the decline from the previous month, the 15.1 increase in production on yearly basis in January is celebrated by the sector, as it is the highest number for a month of January since 2021, allowing for increases of both domestic sales and exports.

Lima Leite added that the performance of January also resulted in an increase of employment in the sector with the companies maintaining a high level of production.

For 2025, expectations by Anfavea are maintained, with production increasing from 2024 by 7.8 percent to 2.749 million units, domestic sales increasing by 6.3 percent to 2.802 units, and exports increasing by 7.4 percent to 428,000 units.