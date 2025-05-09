 |  Login 
Brazilian automotive production increases in April

Friday, 09 May 2025 00:49:02 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

According to Anfavea, automotive production in Brazil reached 228,100 units in April, down 20.1 percent from March. Domestic sales rose by 6.7 percent to 208,700 units, while exports increased by 18.9 percent to 46,300 units.

Compared to April 2024, production in April 2025 increased by 2.8 percent, domestic sales declined by 5.5 percent, and exports rose by 69.3 percent.

Igor Calvet, the new president of Anfavea, highlighted the recovery of exports, high employment levels, and new investments as positive factors for the sector. However, he expressed concerns about excessive vehicle imports reducing domestic sales and criticized foreign producers for demanding lower import taxes for CKD vehicles.

Despite these challenges, Brazil's auto industry remains one of the most protected against imports globally.


