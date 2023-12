Wednesday, 20 December 2023 10:22:28 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Hunan Province-based Chinese steelmaker Hunan Valin Iron & Steel Co. (Hunan Valin Steel) has announced that its subsidiary Hunan Province-based Valian Xiangtan Iron and Steel plans to increase the capital in its wholly-owned subsidiary Hunan Province-based Valian Xiangtan Iron and Steel (Singapore) Co., Ltd.

Upon completion of the capital increase, the registered capital of Valin Xiangtan Steel (Singapore) will rise from $30 million to $35 million.