China’s FAI increases by 4.5 percent in January-March

Wednesday, 17 April 2024 10:40:40 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-March period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 10.0042 trillion ($1.4 trillion), up 4.5 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first three months this year, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by 6.5 percent year on year. Fixed asset investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the given period increased by 18.5 percent and 9.9 percent year on year, respectively.

In March alone, fixed asset investments (FAI) in China rose by 0.14 percent month on month.