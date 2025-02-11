 |  Login 
FAI in China’s railways totals RMB 43.9 billion in January, up 3.7%

Tuesday, 11 February 2025 09:56:06 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China Railway Corporation (CRC) has announced that the total fixed asset investments (FAI) in China’s railways in January this year amounted to RMB 43.9 billion ($6.1 billion), up 3.7 percent year on year.

CRC said in its statement that in January it played a leading role in railroad construction investment and making good use of the national support policies, orderly implementing the important projects out of Xinjiang and into Tibet. CRC also accelerated the implementation of freight transportation network projects and continuously improved the overall function of the road network by strengthening the railway network.


