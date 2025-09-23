Shougang Jingtang signs new galvanizing line furnace contract with Fives

Chinese steelmaker Shougang Jingtang has ordered from France-based machine industry company Fives Group a new vertical annealing furnace for the company’s galvanizing line No. 9. The line, with an annual capacity of 450,000 mt, is dedicated to producing high-quality automotive steel grades, a segment where demand continues to grow worldwide.

The furnace will be the Stein Digiflex vertical model, equipped with the latest AdvanTek combustion system. This advanced system is designed to deliver high levels of energy efficiency, offering lower fuel consumption and the flexibility to adapt to different energy sources, while also ensuring reduced emissions to meet environmental targets.

Another key feature is the FlashCooling rapid cooling system, which provides significant operational flexibility. It allows for accurate control of cooling rates, ensures precise management of temperature cycles, and guarantees the uniformity of the cooling process. These capabilities are essential for maintaining consistent steel quality, particularly in the production of automotive grades.