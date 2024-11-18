 |  Login 
China’s FAI increases by 3.4 percent in January-October

Monday, 18 November 2024 09:37:58 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-October period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 42.3222 trillion ($5.9 trillion), up 3.4 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first ten months this year, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by 4.3 percent year on year. Fixed asset investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the given period increased by 13.2 percent and 9.3 percent year on year, respectively.  

In October alone, fixed asset investments (FAI) in China increased by 0.16 percent month on month.


Tags: China Far East Investments 

