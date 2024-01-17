﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s real estate investments down 9.6% in 2023, almost similar to fall in 2022

Wednesday, 17 January 2024 11:00:47 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In 2023, total real estate investments in China amounted to RMB 11.0913 trillion ($1.6 trillion), down 9.6 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The pace of the decline was only slightly lower than the 10 percent drop in 2022, signaling that the real estate market continued to slow down.

In the given period, new commercial real estate sold in China covered a total area of 1.11735 billion m2, down 8.5 percent year on year, which is a little faster than the eight percent decline in the first 11 months of the year. Compared with 2022, the pace of the decline was much slower, but most market sources assess this not as an improvement, but as a continuation of the downtrend, since the drop in 2022 was excessively big, at - 24.3 percent year on year.

The total area covered by construction activity in China in the given period declined by 7.2 percent year on year. The new area covered by construction activity - which is the main indicator for steel demand in the construction industry - decreased by 20.4 percent year on year versus a decline of 39.4 percent in 2022.


Tags: China Far East Investments 

Similar articles

China’s FAI increases by three percent in 2023

17 Jan | Steel News

China’s Longxin Iron & Steel to replace electric arc and ladle refining furnaces

10 Jan | Steel News

FAI in China’s railways amounts to RMB 764.5 billion in 2023

09 Jan | Steel News

FAI in China’s railways will reach RMB 760 billion in 2023

28 Dec | Steel News

Valin Xiangtan Iron and Steel plans to increase capital in Valin Xiangtan Iron and Steel (Singapore) Co.

20 Dec | Steel News

NDRC approves 144 fixed asset investment projects in Jan-Nov

20 Dec | Steel News

China’s real estate investments decline by 9.4 percent in Jan-Nov

18 Dec | Steel News

China’s FAI increases by 2.9 percent in January-November

18 Dec | Steel News

FAI in China’s railways amounts to RMB 640.7 billion in Jan-Nov

11 Dec | Steel News

FAI in China’s railways amounts to RMB 572.6 billion in January-October

10 Nov | Steel News