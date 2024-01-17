﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s FAI increases by three percent in 2023

Wednesday, 17 January 2024 10:41:59 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In 2023, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 50.3036 trillion ($7.1 trillion), up 3.0 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In December last year, FAI in China rose by 0.09 percent month on month.

In 2023, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by 5.9 percent year on year. Investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the given period increased by 2.1 percent and 6.5 percent year on year, respectively.    

$1 = RMB 7.1168


Tags: China Far East Investments 

Similar articles

China’s real estate investments down 9.6% in 2023, almost similar to fall in 2022

17 Jan | Steel News

China’s Longxin Iron & Steel to replace electric arc and ladle refining furnaces

10 Jan | Steel News

FAI in China’s railways amounts to RMB 764.5 billion in 2023

09 Jan | Steel News

FAI in China’s railways will reach RMB 760 billion in 2023

28 Dec | Steel News

Valin Xiangtan Iron and Steel plans to increase capital in Valin Xiangtan Iron and Steel (Singapore) Co.

20 Dec | Steel News

NDRC approves 144 fixed asset investment projects in Jan-Nov

20 Dec | Steel News

China’s real estate investments decline by 9.4 percent in Jan-Nov

18 Dec | Steel News

China’s FAI increases by 2.9 percent in January-November

18 Dec | Steel News

FAI in China’s railways amounts to RMB 640.7 billion in Jan-Nov

11 Dec | Steel News

FAI in China’s railways amounts to RMB 572.6 billion in January-October

10 Nov | Steel News