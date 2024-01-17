China’s FAI increases by three percent in 2023

Wednesday, 17 January 2024 10:41:59 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In 2023, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 50.3036 trillion ($7.1 trillion), up 3.0 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In December last year, FAI in China rose by 0.09 percent month on month.

In 2023, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by 5.9 percent year on year. Investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the given period increased by 2.1 percent and 6.5 percent year on year, respectively.

$1 = RMB 7.1168