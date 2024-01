Tuesday, 09 January 2024 10:50:18 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China Railway Corporation has announced that the total fixed asset investments (FAI) in Chinese railways in 2023 amounted to RMB 764.5 billion ($107.7 billion), up 7.5 percent year on year, as announced by China Railway Corporation.

As of the end of 2023, new railway lines put into operation in China reached 3,637 kilometers, including 2,776 kilometers of high-speed railways.

$1 = RMB 7.101