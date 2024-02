Thursday, 22 February 2024 11:54:16 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The National Railway Administration of China has announced that the total fixed asset investments (FAI) in railways in China in January this year amounted to RMB 42.3 billion ($6 billion), up 11.6 percent year on year.

China is aiming to put 1,000 kilometers of new railway lines into operation in 2024.

In 2023, China completed FAI worth RMB 764.5 billion in railways, up 7.5 percent year on year.