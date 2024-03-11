﻿
FAI in railway amounts to RMB 65.2 billion in January-February, up 9.5%

Monday, 11 March 2024 11:56:57 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China Railway Corporation announced that the total fixed asset investments (FAI) in China’s railways in the January-February period this year amounted to RMB 65.2 billion ($9.2 billion), up 9.5 percent year on year.

China Railway Corporation stated that it will closely focus on serving and supporting major national strategies, enhancing the efficiency of the road network and promoting the planning and construction of railways with high quality, aiming to inject new momentum for the upturn of China’s economic development.


