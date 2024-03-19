China’s real estate investments decline by 9.0 percent in Jan-Feb

Tuesday, 19 March 2024 10:08:46 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-February period this year, total real estate investments in China amounted to RMB 1.1842 trillion ($0.17 trillion), down 9.0 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given period, new commercial real estate sold in China covered a total area of 113.69 million m2, down 20.5 percent year on year.

The total area covered by construction activity in China in the given period declined by 11.0 percent year on year. Nevertheless, the new area covered by construction activity decreased by 29.7 percent year on year in the given period.

The real estate development prosperity index in February this year stood at 92.13, down from 93.36 recorded in December last year.