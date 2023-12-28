﻿
FAI in China’s railways will reach RMB 760 billion in 2023

Thursday, 28 December 2023
       

China Railway Corporation has announced that the total fixed asset investment (FAI) in Chinese railways in 2023 is expected to reach RMB 760 billion ($107 billion).

In the first 11 months this year, the new railway lines put into operation in China amounted to 1,636 kilometers, including 1,4882 kilometers of high-speed railways. As of the end of November this year, the national railway operating length reached 155,500 kilometers, including 43,700 kilometers of high-speed railways.  

China Railway Corporation announced that new railway lines put into operation will amount to 3,000 kilometers in 2023, including 2,500 kilometers of high-speed railways.


Tags: China Far East Investments 

