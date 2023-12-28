FAI in China’s railways will reach RMB 760 billion in 2023

Thursday, 28 December 2023 12:39:52 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China Railway Corporation has announced that the total fixed asset investment (FAI) in Chinese railways in 2023 is expected to reach RMB 760 billion ($107 billion).

In the first 11 months this year, the new railway lines put into operation in China amounted to 1,636 kilometers, including 1,4882 kilometers of high-speed railways. As of the end of November this year, the national railway operating length reached 155,500 kilometers, including 43,700 kilometers of high-speed railways.

China Railway Corporation announced that new railway lines put into operation will amount to 3,000 kilometers in 2023, including 2,500 kilometers of high-speed railways.