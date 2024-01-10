China’s Longxin Iron & Steel to replace electric arc and ladle refining furnaces

Wednesday, 10 January 2024 14:33:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Anhui Province-based Chinese steelmaker Longxin Iron & Steel will replace its 70-ton electric arc furnace and two 80-ton ladle refining furnaces with new ones of the same size, and will also construct a vacuum degasser and a continuous billet casting machine equipped with ultra-low emission dust removal and water treatment systems, entailing an investment of RMB 588.78 million ($82.86 million), according to local media reports.

The company will not change the production capacity of its new ultra-high-power EAF, which will use an advanced new continuous steel scrap preheating technology. With the adaptation of heat and waste energy recovery, solid waste and water resource recycling and other technologies, Longxin Iron & Steel will be able to conserve energy consumption and take environmental protection measures.