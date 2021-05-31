Fu’an of Ningde to build 7 million mt of stainless steel production base

Monday, 31 May 2021 14:49:29 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The investment promotion work plan of Fujian Province-based Fu’an of Ningde stainless steel production base with an annual capacity of 7.0 million mt has been announced lately, with the objective of becoming the largest stainless steel production base in the world.

Accordingly, the output value of the whole industrial chain of new stainless steel materials will likely reach RMB 230 billion ($36 billion) by the end of 2025. By the end of 2021, Fu’an of Ningde aims to realize an output value in the stainless steel industry amounting to RMB 130 billion ($20.4 billion).