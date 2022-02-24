Baowu Group starts construction on hydrogen shaft furnace project

Thursday, 24 February 2022 11:38:03 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

On February 15, construction work started on the new hydrogen shaft furnace of China’s largest steelmaker Baowu Steel Group, which will be its first zero-carbon electric arc furnace, in Zhanjiang, Guangdong Province, as announced by Baowu Group.

The total investment in the project in question amounts to RMB 1.89 billion ($0.3 billion), covering facilities including the shaft furnace, the loading and unloading system, the product cooling system, the gas loop system, the raw material input and finished product output system, the pellet supply system, energy auxiliary system and information system.

The project will be completed by the end of 2023 and will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 500,000 mt annually.

The project is of great significance to promote the green and low-carbon transformation of the steel industry and the optimization of regional clean energy and economic development, the company’s statement said.