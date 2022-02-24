﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Baowu Group starts construction on hydrogen shaft furnace project

Thursday, 24 February 2022 11:38:03 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

On February 15, construction work started on the new hydrogen shaft furnace of China’s largest steelmaker Baowu Steel Group, which will be its first zero-carbon electric arc furnace, in Zhanjiang, Guangdong Province, as announced by Baowu Group.

The total investment in the project in question amounts to RMB 1.89 billion ($0.3 billion), covering facilities including the shaft furnace, the loading and unloading system, the product cooling system, the gas loop system, the raw material input and finished product output system, the pellet supply system, energy auxiliary system and information system.

The project will be completed by the end of 2023 and will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 500,000 mt annually.

The project is of great significance to promote the green and low-carbon transformation of the steel industry and the optimization of regional clean energy and economic development, the company’s statement said.


Tags: investments  Far East  steelmaking  China  |  similar articles »

Most Recent Related Articles

23 Feb

Angang Group to overhaul 1,780 mm HR line on Feb 22-Mar 8

Most Recent Related Articles

23 Feb

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 4.47% in early Feb, stocks up 23.18%

Most Recent Related Articles

17 Feb

China’s Guangxi Province to launch nine steel projects in 2022

Most Recent Related Articles

16 Feb

China's steel industry PPI rises by 14.7 percent in January

Most Recent Related Articles

16 Feb

China Coal Energy Company’s coal output up 2.4 percent in January