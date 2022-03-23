Shanxi plans to complete $4.1 billion investment in steel industry in 2022

Wednesday, 23 March 2022 11:43:35 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The Shanxi Iron and Steel Enterprise Transformation and Upgrading Action Plan for 2022 has been issued, as announced by the Department of Industry and Information Technology of China’s Shanxi Province.

There are 24 integrated iron and steel enterprises in Shanxi Province. In 2021, the outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel in Shanxi province amounted to 59.884 million mt, 67.407 million mt and 61.739 million mt, respectively, down 1.6 percent, up 1.6 percent and almost remaining stable, year on year.

In 2022, Shanxi Province plans to promote 67 projects for capacity replacement, energy conservation transformation and ultra-low emissions for 24 steelmakers, with an overall investment of RMB 76.14 billion ($12.0 billion), of which RMB 25.8 billion ($4.1 billion) will be completed in 2022.

Shanxi Province also plans that the provincial advanced steel production capacity will reach 50 percent of total steel production capacity in 2022. In particular, it will construct one world-advanced steel enterprise and foster three to five leading steelmakers.