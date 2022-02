Thursday, 17 February 2022 11:48:19 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s Guangxi Province plans to invest in major projects in 2022, covering a total of 1,996 projects with an overall investment of RMB 3.78262 trillion ($0.6 trillion), with a planned investment of RMB 400.79 billion ($63.1 billion) in 2022.

190 major projects are to be started in Guangxi Province in 2022, including nine steel projects.