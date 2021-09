Nanjing Steel to build 2.6 million mt coke project in Indonesia

Tuesday, 07 September 2021 11:05:57 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



Jiangsu Province-based Chinese steelmaker Nanjing Iron and Steel Co., Ltd has announced that it will build a coke project with an annual capacity of 2.6 million mt in Indonesia via a joint venture, with the project including four 5.5 meter coke ovens and supporting facilities, with an estimated construction period of 18 months.

