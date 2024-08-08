 |  Login 
China’s Baoshan Steel rolls first bar at new SBQ mill

Thursday, 08 August 2024 13:31:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

China-based steelmaker Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of Chinese state-owned China Baowu Group, has commissioned its new special bar quality (SBQ) mill supplied by German engineering company FRIEDRICH KOCKS GmbH & Co KG and has produced its first bar with it, according to a statement released by the latter.

Having a production capacity of 600,000 mt per year, the combined SBQ wire rod and bar mill in question is able to roll bars in coils and wirelines with diameters of 18 mm-50 mm and 7.5 mm-28 mm, respectively. This investment will enable Baoshan to strengthen its position and further expand its portfolio with the highest-quality specialty steels.


