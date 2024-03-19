China’s FAI increases by 4.2 percent in January-February

Tuesday, 19 March 2024 16:26:32 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-February period this year, total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China amounted to RMB 5.0847 trillion ($0.72 trillion), up 4.2 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the first two months this year, total FAI in China's infrastructure rose by 6.3 percent year on year. Fixed asset investments in China's mining sector and manufacturing sector in the given period increased by 14.4 percent and 9.4 percent year on year, respectively.