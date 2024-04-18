China’s real estate investments decline by 9.5 percent in Q1

Thursday, 18 April 2024 11:21:30 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-March period this year, total real estate investments in China amounted to RMB 2.2082 trillion ($0.31 trillion), down 9.5 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the given period, new commercial real estate sold in China covered a total area of 226.68 million m2, down 19.4 percent year on year.

The total area covered by construction activity in China in the given period declined by 11.1 percent year on year. The new area covered by construction activity decreased by 27.8 percent year on year in the given period.

The real estate development prosperity index in March this year stood at 92.07, down from 92.13 recorded in February.